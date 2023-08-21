Cert. refurb Amazon Smart Thermostat delivers Alexa control at just $30 (63% off), more

Joining an ongoing deal on new condition units, Woot has launched a notable Amazon gear sale today headlined by the certified refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $80 new and currently on sale for $64, this is a giant 63% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The same Amazon refurbished units sell for $70 direct, for further comparison. The Amazon Smart Thermostat brings intelligent control over your air conditioning and heating system, complete with Alexa voice command support and companion app control alongside the ability to have the temperature change automatically when you’re at home, asleep, or stepping out for the day. While it ships with a 90 warranty and may have “have small cosmetic imperfections,” it is also drastically less pricey than a new unit. Head below for more details and price drops on Amazon gear.

Today’s Woot sale also includes the Amazon smart plug from $12 alongside a host of Ring smart home gear, including video doorbells, sensors, and complete home security systems starting from $17. You can browse through everything on tap today via this landing page.

Then go swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your living space, home office, or otherwise with some new intelligent gear at a discount. Some of our favorite Eve smart HomeKit gear is now on sale headlined by the Air Quality monitor down at $75 with Thread support and that sweet E-ink display. Get a closer look at this deal and the rest of the Eve smart home gear on sale in our previous deal coverage before the prices jump back up on you.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

