Today’s best Android app deals: Alien Isolation, ARIDA, 911 Operator, more

Alien Isolation

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we spotted on Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook while it’s down at the $319 all-time low as well as Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $100 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Alien: Isolation, BE-A Walker, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, 911 Operator, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.

Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.

Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

