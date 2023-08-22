Today’s best Android app deals: Alien Isolation, ARIDA, 911 Operator, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we spotted on Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook while it’s down at the $319 all-time low as well as Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $100 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Alien: Isolation, BE-A Walker, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, 911 Operator, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Six – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler FREE (Reg. $2)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1 (Reg. $2)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Alien: Isolation $11 (Reg. $15)
- Inbetween Land (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- 112 Operator $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- Counter Terrorist Agency $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Radio Commander $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- 911 Operator $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Car-costs and fuel log $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Math Studio $1 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Word Connect PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Synonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Siralim Ultimate $5 (Reg. $10)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $2 (Reg. $7.50)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- MONOPOLY $2 (Reg. $4)
- Infinite Launch $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pop the Tiles $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- cress pro $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Ultra GPS Logger $4 (Reg. $9)
Alien Isolation features:
When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.
Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.
Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.
