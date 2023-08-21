Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook sees $60 discount to new $319 low

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $319 shipped. Down from $379, you’re looking at $60 in savings alongside one of the first markdowns yet. This is $10 under the last offer and a new 2023 low, too. Having just hit the scene last summer, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 from Lenevo delivers a 2-in-1 experience centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon SC7180 processor and is backed by 10 hours of battery life, a combination that should provide plenty of power for note taking this fall semester while ensuring you can go all day before needing to plug back in. We explore the whole experience in our announcement coverage, too.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack and gaming away from home, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $31. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing. It’s a great way to turn the Lenovo IdeaPad into more of a battlestation-friendly option.

If your back to school setup could use a little extra power, we’re also tracking a new all-time low on the LG Gram 16-inch touchscreen laptop. This far more capable 2-in-1 ditches Chrome OS for a full Windows 11 feature set, but also a higher-end price. It’s $225 off right now, landing at $1,275 in the process.

Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook 11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by Snapdragon SC7180 processor offers up to 10 hours of battery life, to seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

