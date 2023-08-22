Samsung’s all-new M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors now $100 off starting at $550 lows

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung 32-inch M8C Smart Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from $700, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at $100 off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model. There’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand. Our launch coverage further breaks down what’s new, as well.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the new version of Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor also launched in an entirely new form-factor. On top of just getting a pivoting stand, the display also comes in a new 27-inch model. It’s on sale for $549.99 right now via Amazon, dropping from its usual $650 for the very first time. It’s also $100 off like the larger counterpart above, delivering all of the same features in a slightly smaller build.

A great companion to a new monitor, Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad mount is now also on sale. With AirPlay 2 built into both of the M8 displays alongside USB-C, you’ll be able to mirror or connector your iPad Pro to the larger panel and take advantage of the new desktop iPadOS improvements. That’s where the HoverBar Duo comes into play, providing the perfect place to dock your device. It is now on sale for $66 to go alongside a rare discount on the HoverBar Tower at $108.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

