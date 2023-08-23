Today’s best Android app deals: The Wild Case, Point, Galaxy Trader, and more

Justin Kahn -
The Wild Case

Wednesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out today’s Amazon deals on the Samsung S22 Ultra handsets at up to $500 off as well as its new Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets with free keyboard covers at up to $160 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like CELL 13, Planet Genesis 2, Point, Galaxy Trader, Deeper Down Dungeons, The Wild Case, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Join a paranormal detective on a journey to a remote village in the forest, where strange creatures with glowing eyes are terrorizing the inhabitants. In this atmospheric, story-driven adventure, players will meet a cast of quirky characters, experience mysterious encounters, and solve puzzles as they delve deeper into the secrets of the village.

As the hero, you’ll explore the eerie surroundings, interact with eccentric NPCs, and navigate complex relationships as you try to uncover the truth behind the supernatural events.

