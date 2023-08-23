Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Almost Gone, Wind Wings, The Great Photo App, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Be sure to dive into the back to school sale on Pixelmator Pro as well as this offer on Apple’s new M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studios,\ but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Wind Wings, The Great Photo App, The Almost Gone, Darkest Dungeon, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Medieval Rabbit Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wind Wings (Premium): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Articulation Arcade: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Mencal – Mental Math Tricks: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Buck & Bull: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ReeXpose – RAW Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pepi Super Stores: Mall Games: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Two Foxes: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game.

Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate.

Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.