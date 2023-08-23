Save up to $440 on Apple’s new M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studios starting at $1,899

Expercom today is offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio. Refreshed with the latest in Apple Silicon earlier in the year, the new headless macOS machine drops to $1,899.05 shipped for the 12-core CPU configuration with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Down from $1,999, you’re now looking at $100 in savings alongside only the second discount to date. It’s a match of the all-time low, too. Today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models, with as much as $440 off elevated configurations. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Over at 9to5Mac, we broke down just how the new M2 Mac Studio compares to its original model from last year. Detailing everything from the on-paper specs to actual performance gains and all of the other intricacies that justify Apple launching a second generation model, our post is worth a closer look if you’re split on whether you need the latest and greatest.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

