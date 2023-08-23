Hover-1’s Altai Pro e-motorcycles fall to new all-time lows from $1,785 (Save $515+)

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,400 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, a new all-time low is arriving today at $600 off. Today’s offer is one of the first discounts so far, and clocks in at $100 under our previous mention. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors. Head below for more.

Joining the more capable 750W model, the savings today also continue over to the 500W version of Hover-1 Altai e-bike. Now on sale at Amazon, the EV drops down to $1,785 from its usual $2,300 going rate. This is landing at a new all-time low, too, amounting to $515 in savings. Today’s offer is also $111 under our previous mention, too. You’re largely looking at the same design and feature set, just with a 500W motor at the center of the experience.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But the best of these deals has to be on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. If you’re loving the look of the Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike but want something that takes the same concept a bit further, this new release arrives with the ability to hit 50 MPH speeds and is now on sale for the first time at $500 off.

Hover-1 Altai Pro e-bike features:

Rugged, powerful, and ready for adventure, the Altai Pro R750 is sure to put a smile on your face with its smooth ride and abundance of features. Take it offroad with its 20” fat tires and adjustable air suspension fork or zoom through the city at up to 28 mph for the most exciting commute you’ve ever had. Better yet, the Altai Pro R750 comes loaded with accessories that make it an incredibly practical E-Bike.

