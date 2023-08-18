GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike can hit 50 MPH speeds, sees first discount at $500 off

Best Buy is now offering the very first discount on the all-new GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike. Taking a far more rugged approach to two-wheeled electric vehicles, this off-road e-bike lands at $5,999.99 shipped. With $500 in savings attached from its usual $6,500 going rate, this is a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the more capable e-bikes on the market, the GoTrax Everest comes centered around a 72V 30aH battery that is wrapped in a rugged frame with front and rear sprial shock suspension. Capable of hitting 53 MPH top speeds thanks to the 8,000W rear motor, this e-bike can travel for up to 50 miles on a single charge with full throttle controls built into the handlebars. Other bells and whistles make the cut, including the kind of rugged tires you’d expect for an off-roader like this, as well as a headlight and more.

If you’re looking for an equally-unique way to ride around, the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle is certainly worth a look. It isn’t quite as rugged and ready for hitting those off-road trails, but it does arrive with a design that screams more motocycle vibes than your typical e-bike. That more eye-catching design packs a 750W electric motor for 28 MPH top speeds as well as a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery to deliver a 55-mile range. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors to complete its $3,000 price tag.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But if you don’t mind us circling back to an electric vehicle discount, the Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike is on sale for one of the first times ever and is now seeing a $600 discount. Dropping to a new all-time low, this unique three-wheeled machine is now sitting at $1,899.

GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike features:

Feel like you’re on top of the world. GOTRAX’s most powerful ride has arrived. The Everest Electric Dirt Bike. Built with an incredible 8000 Watt motor, you will have no problems tackling any hills whether they are in the outdoors or on the track. You’ll also notice a much faster acceleration time which should help you with those timed laps. Ride off road and discover the power of the Everest.

