Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat tames inconsistent fall weather at $199 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped in several styles. Also matched at Best Buy. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the best price in months. It comes within $12 of the 2023 low, too. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat starts coming to an end, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $111 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $88 below the lead deal. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in the Google smart home stable, its latest Nest Cam Outdoor is on sale right now, too. You can score a 2-pack of the in-house releases for $100 off, dropping down to one of the best prices of the year at $260. But if you’d prefer a more front porch-specific solution to smart home security, Google’s latest Nest Doorbells see refurb discounts from $83.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

