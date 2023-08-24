Today’s best Android app deals: Chicken Police, Front Armies, Simple Calendar Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Be sure to also scope out the price drop we spotted on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat as well as its Nest Doorbells while you’re at it, but for now it’s on to the Google Play offers. Highlight discounts include titles like Chicken Police, Kenshō, El Hijo, LIMBO, Front Armies, Simple Calendar Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Chicken Police features:

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken were once a legendary detective-duo, called the Chicken Police. But that was almost a decade ago, and time had ruthlessly passed them by. Now Sonny and Marty are forced to work together on a case that is weirder than anything they’ve ever encountered before!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Camplux mini-tank electric water heater hooks dire...
Skipping iPhone 15 next month? Anker’s new Nano L...
Latest Anova Nano sous-vide machine has you cooking lik...
Oral-B’s Guide smart electric toothbrush uses Alexa f...
Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 with Ho...
Complete your home DIY projects with SKIL’s 20V 6...
Native Union’s new 4-port 140W GaN charger featur...
Save $200 on Hiboy S2/Pro electric scooters with 19 MPH...
Load more...
Show More Comments