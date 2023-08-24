Fitbit’s latest Sense 2 Smartwatch lands at best price of the year at $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon now offers the best price of the year on Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch. Dropping down from the usual $300 price tag, you can now bring home the fitness tracker for $228.95 shipped. Those $71 in savings beat our previous mention by an extra $1 from back in the beginning of July. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $200 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more.

Though if we’re talking fitness trackers, we have to at least mention the Apple Watch Ultra. It might not be the most appropriate wearable for the Android ecosystem, but is landing at new Amazon all-time lows today thanks to $99 discounts. Delivering one of the most robust fitness tracking experiences on the market right now, Apple’s latest also drops to $700.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!