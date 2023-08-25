Fully customize your ideal sound experience with SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Headset for $171

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $170.93 shipped. Down from its usual $200, this 15% discount is a new all-time low for this product. With a custom-designed Nova Acoustic System featuring the best-in-class audio for gaming through high-fidelity drivers, you can fully customize your ideal sound experience with pro-grade parametric EQ. It is equipped with a 360-degree spatial audio giving an immersive surround sound that lets you hear every step, reload, or vocal cue, and a battery life spanning up to 38 hours. You can even mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while never missing a beat in-game. The Arctis Nova 7 is also compatible with your favorite platforms, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch. This headset comes in a fiery Diablo IV-themed red colorway.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the CORSAIR WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $116, a 23% discount from its usual $150. Utilizing Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail so you can react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life.

You can also check out our coverage of the Logitech G PRO X WIRELESS Lightspeed Gaming Headset. It offers up to 20+ hours of battery life and up to 15 meters of 2.4 GHz wireless range. This headset features X 2.0 7.1 surround sound channel with object-based surround sound for better positional and distance awareness of objects in-game. You can also check out the cheaper and wired G PRO X Gaming Headset as well.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Features:

Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound. Mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while gaming. Play with lag-free 2.4GHz while using Bluetooth simultaneously for calls, Discord, music, and podcasts.

