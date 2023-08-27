Beats Flex earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip and a fitness-ready build at $39 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $39 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $70 these days, this offer is landing at the best we’ve seen this year for more than just a single colorway. We did see the black model go for $30 earlier in the summer. But aside from that short-lived discount, today’s offer is as good as it gets. Plus, you get some added variety with which model you want to bring home! We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect. And at today’s price, these are some of the best values out there for a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem, especially with the built-in W1 chip.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those spring workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too.

Although since we’re talking about Beats headphones, the all-new Beats Studio Pro are an essential to mention. Thanks to their very first discount, the new ANC cans arrive with $100 in savings alongside a capable feature set centered around Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking at $249. I just bought a pair of these with the discount, and have been impressed so far by the sound quality and how well the active noise cancellation works.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

