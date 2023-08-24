Beats Studio Pro headphones see first discount to $250 with ANC, Spatial Audio, more ($100 off)

The all-new Beats Studio Pro are seeing their very first discount today courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping down to $249.99 shipped in two different styles, today’s offer is the only chance to save since first being released back in July. You’d normally pay $350, which means you’re looking at $100 in savings along the way and a new all-time low. The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

Also on sale at Amazon, the all-new Beats Studio Buds+ are getting in on the discounts. While not quite the first-ever price cut, the new earbuds come in one of three styles and are now down to $129.99. That’s $40 off the usual $170 price tag and a new Amazon low.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last month and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!