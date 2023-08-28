Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds with 20-hr. battery and Alexa now down at $40 shipped

Amazon has now dropped its All-new Echo Buds wireless in-ear headphones down to $39.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the brief pre-order price drop we tracked back in May when they were unveiled and comes within $5 of the all-time low we saw over the Prime Day festivities this year. This affordable pair of wireless buds delivers Alexa and your usual Bluetooth streaming with 12mm drivers that provide “crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound.” A pair of onboard microphones enable both voice commands and taking calls and are joined by multipoint pairing (two devices at once), a total of 20-hour battery life with the included charging case (extra 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge), and tap controls for “music, phone calls, [and to] mute your mics,” among other things. Swing by our launch coverage for a detailed breakdown and head below for additional details.

Another pair of affordable in-ear buds worth checking out if you’re not sold on Amazon’s 2023 set above is the Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds. They provide a similarly budget-friendly experience with even longer battery life and can be yours for under $30 shipped on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon.

Check out JBL’s new Tour Pro 2 ANC earbuds with an onboard display as well as the new Sony PS5 set that was unveiled last week. But one of our favorite new releases in the product category would have to be the latest Sony XM5 in-ears with improved ANC, 360-degree audio, and a more compact form-factor. Get a closer look as part of our hands-on review from last month. And for more headphones deals, our curated hub is where you need to be – check out this deal on Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones while you’re at it.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

