Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones come in three styles at $348 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones. As one of the best personal listening experiences on the market, these over-ear cans are now down to $348 shipped across all three styles. Down from $398, today’s $50 discount is not only one of the first this year, but also the second-best price of 2023. This matches our previous mention and comes within $3 of the year’s best price. Also matched over at Best Buy. We break down just why this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on a pair of ANC headphones below the fold.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as the latest from Sony’s true wireless releases goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit last month and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Although since we’re talking about headphones, the all-new Beats Studio Pro are an essential to mention. Thanks to their very first discount, the new ANC cans arrive with $100 in savings alongside a capable feature set centered around Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking at $249. I just bought a pair of these with the discount, and have been impressed so far by the sound quality and how well the active noise cancellation works.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

