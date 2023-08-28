Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Power Station hits new all-time low at $1,600 (Save $400)

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX F12 Portable Solar Power Station Kit for $1,599.99 shipped. Down from $2,000, this 20% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product since dropping from $2,300 at the beginning of 2023. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid. Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. You can combine the three included solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. It also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $800, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. With a 1002Wh capacity and an equally impressive 1000W power output, It is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It features eight outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 USB-Cs, and one car outlet, while also supporting pass-through charging with its battery life protected.

And if you’re looking to go all-out sparing no expense for your power station needs, check out our recent coverage of the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro portable power station, which offers a vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, and is able to fully charge in two and a half hours by a wall outlet or three to four hours by solar panels.

Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station Features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan: With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 757 PowerHouse is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500 wattage, PowerHouse is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices and appliances during a trip, such as an electric grill, coffee maker, refrigerator, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!