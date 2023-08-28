Today’s best Android app deals: Siralim 3, One Deck Dungeon, Aeon’s End, and more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting just below the fold. Joining today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking notable deals on Samsung’s 12.4-inch 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE as well as its latest flagship Galaxy S23+/Ultra smartphones from $800. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Siralim 3, One Deck Dungeon, Aeon’s End, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Fran Bow, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Siralim 3 features:

Siralim 3 is the deepest monster catching RPG in existence. If you’re looking for a game with an unbelievable amount of content that will last you for hundreds (or even thousands) of hours, this is the game for you! Infinite playability – there’s not even a level cap. New features are introduced well-beyond the 100-hour mark. You’ll never run out of things to do! Rich end-game content, including Itherian Realms, super-bosses, arena battles, and much more!

