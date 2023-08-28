Anker’s just-released Nebula Mars 3 portable 4K projector sees $220 discount to new low

Seeing one of its first-ever discounts, the all-new Anker Nebula Mars 3 is now dropping in price on Amazon. The new and higher-end addition to the Nebula lineup normally sells for $1,100 and is now dropping down to $879.99 shipped. Marking only the second price cut since launching earlier in the month, this $220 discount lands at a new all-time low. This is also $120 under our previous mention. Sporting a portable, battery-powered design, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 can play for 5 hours at home from its built-in battery. There’s a handle built into the form-factor to help with taking it anywhere, and the ability to project a 200-inch 4K screen means you’re actually going to want to. It has onboard Android streaming tech as well as 40W speakers, too. Head below for more.

If you can live without the latest and greatest from Anker, its Nebula Capsule 3 Projector is worth a look for something a bit more affordable. Still delivering some compelling specs for outdoor movie nights and the like, the price drops at Amazon down to $699.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $800, you’re saving the same $100 as above while scoring the second-best offer of the year. Packed into Anker’s signature soda can-sized design, Capsule 3 sports a laser projection system that can dish out 120-inch 1080p images just about anywhere with a built-in battery that offers 2 and a half hours of playback. The Transformers model is also on sale for the same price, too.

As far as the latest from Anker goes, the brand did just launch a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, which are now on sale for one of the first times. Landing at new all-time lows, these now start at $48 and come backed by 20% in savings.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 features:

With 1000 ANSI Lumens brightness, a max screen size of 200 inches, and 1080p resolution, you can enjoy a cinema-level movie experience anywhere. Plus, our powerful AI automatically adjusts screen brightness for the best possible viewing experience. Compatible with Android TV 11.0 to expand your entertainment with 400,000+ movies and shows, and 7000+ apps. Also works with Chromecast and Google to make your movie night easier than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!