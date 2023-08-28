Gotrax’s all-new F1 e-bike sees first discount at $540 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the new Gotrax F1 20-inch Folding Electric Bike for $539.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600, this $60 discount is the first price drop for this product. This e-bike is equipped with a 48V battery and 500W motor, giving it a max speed of 20 MPH and a travel distance of 15.5 miles with electric throttle or 25 miles using the pedal assist. It fully charges in 5.5 hours via a standard wall outlet, and features a foldable design to ensure both portability and easy storage. The tailor-made transmission system was built with durability in mind, able to withstand even the beach and mountainous terrain. Choose from its cruising, exercise, or bike mode to suit your commuting needs.

And if you’re looking for something with a little more commuting power, Amazon is also offering the Oraimo 750W-1000W Electric Bike for $680. Featuring a 750W motor that can max out at 1,000W, you’ll be able to conquer any terrain with a max speed of 20 MPH while the 48V 11.6Ah battery ensures you up to 45 miles on a single 3.5-hour charge. It also comes equipped with 5 pedal assist levels in a full-color LCD display, and a 7-speed gear system giving you smooth and precise control over your speed and cadence.

For a cheaper alternative on commuting vehicles, check out our recent coverage of the Hiboy S2 Series Electric Scooters seeing discounts right now. The 350W electric brushless hub motor allows you to reach a max speed of 19 MPH, with a battery that provides up to 17 miles of travel on a single charge. And you can also check out the always reliable Segway Ninebot E Series, or head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV offers and discounts.

Gotrax F1 20-inch Folding Electric Bike Features:

Discover adventure with the GOTRAX F1 e-bike! Equipped with 20″*2.6″ tires and a potent 48V battery, conquer any terrain – commuting, campus, park, and beyond. With a peak power of 500W, the powerful motor allows you to reach a max speed of 20mph with ease. Whether for work, school, or outdoor exploration, the F1 electric bike fulfills all needs.

