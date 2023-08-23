Commuting gets easier with Segway’s Ninebot E Series starting at $250

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric KickScooter for $599.99 shipped. Down from its usual $860, this 30% discount is the 3rd lowest price we’ve seen for this product. This scooter features an upgraded motor and dual lithium-ion batteries to provide 300W of power, pushing to a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and giving you up to 28 miles of travel on a single charge. It has 9-inch non-pneumatic tires with front wheel shock absorbers and a magnetic brake to provide maintenance-free performance alongside a comfortable and safe ride. It even comes with a one-year or 180-day warranty for different parts. Amazon is also offering the E22 model kickscooter for $249.99, a 38% discount from its usual $400. Being from the same series as the above scooter, it comes with similar features with specific exceptions: the travel range only lasts for 13.7 miles, with the 300W motor only being able to reach a top speed of 12.4 MPH.

If you’re looking for a commuter scooter with far more mileage, Amazon is still offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $1000, a 33% discount from its usual $1,500. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off. And for those who would rather spare no expense for the best options possible – the Segway Ninebot P100S is currently $1,800 on Amazon, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. The ultimate commuting scooter of the series, it comes equipped with a 650W motor able to reach speeds of 30 MPH and a travel range of 62.1 miles, making it especially suitable for city travels.

And if scooters aren’t really your thing and you’re looking for an ebike option for your commute, check out our recent coverage of the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike, designed for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. You can also read through our Green Deals guide for more ideas and deals.

Segway Ninebot E45 Electric KickScooter Features:

Dual Batteries: Upgraded motor and an extra Lithium-Ion battery provide up to 300W power, top speed of 18.6 mph, travel up to 28 miles, and max load of 220 lbs.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: 9 inch non-pneumatic tires with front wheel shock absorbers and new magnetic brake technology provide maintenance-free and comfortable riding

Innovative Technology: Innovative thread locking technology in integral parts of the car body ensures stable and safe riding

Lightweight and Foldable: The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body material weighs only 36.2 lbs makes it easy to carry and fits perfectly in car trunks

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter E45 features LED colorful chassis atmosphere light and third riding modes

Quality Assurance: Enjoy a one-year or 180-day warranty for different parts. Contact us if you have any problems.

