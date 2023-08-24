Save $200 on Hiboy S2/Pro electric scooters with 19 MPH speeds starting at $300

Amazon has a great deal going on for the Hiboy S2 Series Electric Scooters that offers you the perfect opportunity to improve your commute. Starting at the more affordable price is the Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter currently on Amazon for a new all-time low of $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. The 350W electric brushless hub motor allows you to reach a max speed of 19 MPH, with a battery that provides up to 17 miles of travel on a single charge. This scooter also features a security and control measure unlike most others – simply connect to the Hiboy app on your iPhone or Android device to lock your scooter or customize your speed and cruise control.

Amazon is also offering its counterpart, the Hiiboy S2 Pro for $449.99, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. This is the second lowest price we can find for this scooter, matching previous discounts for an equally affordable opportunity to upgrade how you get around. Its equipped with a 500W electric brushless hub motor that can max out at 19 MPH, and a battery that gives you a travel range of up to 25.6 miles. This scooter features the same two security measures as the one above.

For alternative options check out the Segway Ninebot E-Series Electric Kickscooters which regularly see discounts. This line of electric kickscooters is more similar to the above deals in both their affordability and their performance. And if money is no object when it comes to upgrading your commute, take a look at this Segway Ninebot P65 electric kickscooter. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH.

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter Features:

Powerful Motor And Long Battery Life – The 350W electric brushless hub motor allows for speeds up to 19mph. High capacity battery with a Max. travel range of 17 miles under specific conditions.

Stable And Durable For Commuting – Extremely smooth when accelerating and turning, Hiboy electric scooter have been made of solid and durable quality with solid tires and a whole frame.

Hiboy S2 App – Simply connect Hiboy Electric Scooters app to lock your scooter, to customized speed and cruise control unique to the Hiboy S2 APP. It works with both iPhones and Android smartphones.

Quality Warranty – Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter is designed to be a durable and comfortable city commuting electric scooter. 12-month or 6-month warranty for different parts, please refer to the product details below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!