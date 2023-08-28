Oral-B Pro 5000 LED Bluetooth electric toothbrush hits 2023 low at $60 (40% off), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsOral-BCrest
40% off From $30

Amazon has now kicked off a new Oral-B and Crest sale event to refresh your oral care game with discounted electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, and teeth whitening kits at up to 40% off. One standout has the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under the previous discount and marks a 2023 Amazon low as the best price we have tracked since it dropped to $50 for the holidays last year. Alongside the usual built-in timers and 6 months of battery life per charge, this model features an onboard pressure sensor light to tell you if you’re brushing too hard. Five cleaning modes (Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean) join Bluetooth functionality for real-time feedback on brushing habits from within the companion app as well. Head below for more details and additional price drops. 

More Oral-B/Crest oral care deals:

Your new oral care routine has been upgraded or refreshed, and now it’s time to ready your fall wardrobe. And there’s no better place to do that than our fashion deal hub. Spanning a plethora of brands, you’ll find all of the best deals on apparel and footwear at the ready including today’s Joe’s New Balance sale at up to 50% off and much more. 

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Bluetooth communication provides real-time feedback on brushing habits
  • 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up plaque and remove more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Pressure sensor lights up on brush and smartph1 if you brush too hard. 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean
  • To maintain the maximum battery capacity of the rechargeable battery, unplug the charging unit and fully discharge the handle with regular use at least every 6 months

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oral-B Crest

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater boosts existing t...
Rare deal hits Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSD wi...
9to5Toys Daily: August 28, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pro ...
Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Power Station hits new all-ti...
Golf Galaxy Summer Clearance Event takes up to 60% off ...
Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo is equal par...
Sony’s regularly $230 ANC spatial audio INZONE H7...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mou...
Load more...
Show More Comments