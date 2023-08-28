Oral-B Pro 5000 LED Bluetooth electric toothbrush hits 2023 low at $60 (40% off), more

Amazon has now kicked off a new Oral-B and Crest sale event to refresh your oral care game with discounted electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, and teeth whitening kits at up to 40% off. One standout has the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under the previous discount and marks a 2023 Amazon low as the best price we have tracked since it dropped to $50 for the holidays last year. Alongside the usual built-in timers and 6 months of battery life per charge, this model features an onboard pressure sensor light to tell you if you’re brushing too hard. Five cleaning modes (Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean) join Bluetooth functionality for real-time feedback on brushing habits from within the companion app as well. Head below for more details and additional price drops.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush features:

Bluetooth communication provides real-time feedback on brushing habits

3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up plaque and remove more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush

Pressure sensor lights up on brush and smartph1 if you brush too hard. 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean

To maintain the maximum battery capacity of the rechargeable battery, unplug the charging unit and fully discharge the handle with regular use at least every 6 months

