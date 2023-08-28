Joe’s New Balance takes an extra 15% off styles up to 50% off: Running shoes, more

Joe’s New Balance offers an extra 15% off your purchase during its Back to School Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, trail styles, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the DynaSoft Nitrel v5 Running Shoes currently marked down to $51 and originally sold for $75. This style was designed to be worn on or off the trail and comes in two versatile color options. These shoes have specific grooves to promote traction and the insole is cushioned. The mesh is also highly breathable and great to take throughout any season. Looking for even more deals? Head below to find our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
