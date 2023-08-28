Rare deal hits Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSD with fingerprint scanner at $80 low (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive at $79.99 shipped. Still regularly fetching $160 directly from Samsung, this model is now up to $80 off the going rate and sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low at nearly $40 under the previous deal price. This offer brings the novel Touch model down to the same price as the 1TB standard edition – just keep in mind you can score the newer 2TB T7 Shield for $20 more with the ongoing discount. The Touch model delivers the same USB 3.2 Gen2 support alongside up to 1,050MB/s speeds and a solid aluminum unibody construction. But it also features fingerprint security – that small square you see on the front of the drive gives you the ability to lock the contents of the drive behind fingerprint recognition (a feature you won’t find on any of the other aforementioned models). Head below for more details.

Today’s featured deal comes in at more than $20 under the price of the 500GB Touch model right now, for further comparison. But if you’re not partial to the Samsung branding or fingerprint action, you can score the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD with USB 3.2 support, USB-C connectivity, and the same 1,050MB/s speeds for less. This one is currently selling for $60 shipped on Amazon – the second-lowest total we have tracked there.

Joining today’s new lows on the latest-model USB 3.2 ArmorATD HDD, we are also still tracking a solid deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $75. Easily one of our favorite options in the category, this delivers particularly notable multi-color halo lighting alongside even faster speeds than anything mentioned above and it is now at the second-lowest total we have tracked all-time. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies. Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s*, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model. Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock.

