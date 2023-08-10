Second-best price now live on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $75

Alongside an ongoing all-time low on the 2TB model, Amazon is now offering the 500GB WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD for $74.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 and more recently fetching around $90 at Amazon, this is up to 38% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon and the best price since it hit $66 back in February. Among our favorite options in the SSD game drive category, you’re certainly paying a premium for the WD_BLACK treatment here, but it does include a metal-plated enclosure, 2,000MB/s speeds that over power most typical portable SSDs, and an impressive halo-style RGB lighting array you can customize on PC. The USB 3.2 Gen2x2 delivers USB-C connectivity alongside a shock-resistant structure with 2-meter drop protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, the P40 comes at a premium and there are much more affordable 500GB options out there if you don’t want the lighting and 2,000MB/s speeds. The popular Samsung T7 models are a great example – you can score a 1TB model for just $10 more than the 500GB WD_BLACK P40 – with deals starting from $50 on Amazon right now. You can check those out right there in our previous deal coverage.

As for the inside of your machine, we have ongoing deals on Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus model SSDs and if you’re looking for something faster, this morning saw WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X drop down to $100 shipped. Those are both solid options, but be sure to also check out the brand new Lexar models that are starting from $38 with impressive speeds for the price.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

