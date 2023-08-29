Amazon’s All-new Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: 43-inch $320, 50-inch $350, more

Joining some ongoing price drops on the larger size models below, Amazon is now offering its latest-model 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is nearly 30% or $120 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the model that dropped to $99 for Prime Day (very, very few folks got to actually buy one at that price anyway), this is the newer, higher-quality QLED model. A notable option for smaller spaces, guest rooms, the lake house, or even the home office, it delivers a 4K Quantum Dot Display with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive alongside Adaptive Brightness tech – “Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.” Providing direct access to your streaming services, it carries built-in mics for Alexa voice commands and the ability to “wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver.” More deals and details below.

More Amazon Omni 4K Fire TV deals:

Be sure to check out the new LG StandByME Go portable touchscreen TV in a suitcase as well as the brand’s and the “world’s first wireless OLED TV” while you’re at it. And remember, we are still tracking at least $2,000 off the giant TCL 120Hz 98-inch Smart Google TV.

Amazon Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

