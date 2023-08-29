Ninja’s hot/cold coffee and tea brewer with frother returns to Amazon 2023 low at $170

After spotting a notable price drop on its new Pods and Grounds model, Amazon is now offering the Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System down at $169.99 shipped. This one launched at $230 and more regularly fetches a $200 regular price tag these days. You’re looking at a match for the Amazon 2023 low and the best price we have tracked since it fell even lower during the Black Friday holidays last year for a brief time. This model steps it up a notch from the new Pods and Grounds with both hot and cold brewing alongside separate baskets for making coffee and tea (loose our bagged). Your choice of six cup sizes joins five brew style presets for Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, or Specialty as well as a double-walled 50-ounce Ninja Thermal Carafe to keep things warm and a fold-away frother to turn “hot or cold milk into silky-smooth froth in seconds.” head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, an ongoing deal on the 2023 model Pods and Grounds Ninja coffee maker delivers a notable option from the brand for less. Currently matching the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped, this one forgoes some of the more versatile features of the option above for a straight-up single-serve machine that can handle, as the name suggests, both K-Cup pods and your favorite ground beans.

Brew tea or coffee at a lower temperature over ice for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes. Keep flavors separate with different baskets for brewing coffee and loose or bagged tea. System recognizes what’s in the basket and automatically displays coffee or tea options. Brew anything from a single cup to an XL cup, travel size, XL travel size, and half or full carafe with your coffee maker. Choose your style with Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, or Specialty.

