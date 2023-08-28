Instant’s Vortex Plus XL dual basket air fryer lands within $10 of the all-time low at $150

Amazon is offering the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $149.95 shipped. Down from its usual $180, this $30 discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product, coming in just $10 above the all-time low. If you struggle with multi-task cooking, this air fryer oven is the perfect addition to your kitchen collection. Designed with an 8-in-1 functionality, it is able to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook, and SyncFinish. With its dual baskets, you’ll be able to save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking, allowing you to instead cook two different meals at two different settings, for two different times – and with its SyncCook and SyncFinish settings, you can even program the baskets to synchronize cooking settings or alternate settings to finish at the same time! It also features an easy-to-use touchscreen with customizable programs, a preheating time of only a few minutes, and built-in safety features like Overheat Protection.

Another unique kitchen utensil worth considering is the NutriChef Countertop Rotating Oven for $102 on Amazon. This easy to operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie.

And for more helpful kitchen gadgets, check out our coverage of the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill. As the name suggests, this electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. You can also head on over to our Home Goods hub for more ideas and deals on a variety of kitchen products.

Instant Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven Features:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets

DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

FAST PREHEATING: Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 95 to 400° F.

