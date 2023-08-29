Samsung’s new 2023 The Frame 32-inch 4K TV returns to $548 all-time low for only second time

Amazon is now offering the second chance to save on Samsung’s new 2023 version of 32-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV. Now dropping down to $547.99 shipped, today’s offer is arriving with $50 in savings attached from the usual $598 going rate. It’s marking only the second discount since launching earlier in the year, while matching the all-time low from Prime Day. It’s also matched directly from Samsung and over at Best Buy. We break down what’s new this time around with the latest version of the unique smart TV in our launch coverage, but offer some insight below.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech. New this time around though is new interface that on top of visually overhauling the UI, also implements a new Samsung Art Store 2.0 with even more variety. Though the big hardware adjustment is that the Samsung Frame can now be displayed vertically in addition to the typical horizontal viewing position.

That all combines to make today’s $50 discount on the Samsung 2023 The Frame TV a bit more compelling – especially at the all-time low. If you’re looking for a more typical home theater experience, be sure to dive into our list of other discounted TVs right here.

Samsung 2023 The Frame TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame-like TV. See everything on the QLED FHD TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!