Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 ends summer with $30 discount down to $70.50

Reg. $100 $70

Amazon now offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 for $70.55 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $0.50 of the all-time low. It’s an extra $9 under our previous mention, as well. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $25. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

If your speaker needs aren’t going to be quite as focused around portability, we’re still tracking some notable price cuts on Marshall’s new Acton III and Stanmore III vinyl speakers. These just hit the scene last fall and are now finally seeing the first Amazon markdowns starting at $250. While you’re trading in any waterproofing or battery-powered features, there are some pretty neat vinyl-covered exteriors and higher-end sound systems.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

