WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X 7,300MB/s NVMe gaming SSD falls to one of its best prices at $100

For folks that might not need to spend the upcharge for the integrated heatsink, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. After sitting at $160 for most of last year and dropping into the $140 range in 2023, you can now land this model at one of the best prices ever. We did see it quickly drop to $90 for Prime Day in mid July, but this is otherwise the best we have tracked at Amazon. It also comes in at $34.50 under the price of the heatsink-equipped variant and delivers a far better per TB value than the currently $70 1TB. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, this is a notable upgrade for your PC battlestation with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the 2TB capacity, something like the 1TB variant is a notable way to save some cash. Coming in at $70 right now, it delivers the same speed and specs, just with less storage space. Having said that, it might also be worth checking out the ongoing deal on the Samsung 990 PRO, which is even faster and includes the heatsink performance-enhancing ability at $85 right now.

But one thing none of the drives above have is a Lightsaber. Seagate’s “one-of-a-kind” Star Wars special edition model that clocks in at 7,300MB/s with an included Lightsaber-style LED to shine through your PC case is now back down at its $135 all time low and you can get a closer look at that deal as part of this morning’s coverage.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s for top-level performance and radically short load times. .date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.

