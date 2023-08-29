WD_BLACK’s 2TB SN850X 7,300MB/s NVMe gaming SSD falls to one of its best prices at $100

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $140+ $100
WD_BLACK SN850X SSD

For folks that might not need to spend the upcharge for the integrated heatsink, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. After sitting at $160 for most of last year and dropping into the $140 range in 2023, you can now land this model at one of the best prices ever. We did see it quickly drop to $90 for Prime Day in mid July, but this is otherwise the best we have tracked at Amazon. It also comes in at $34.50 under the price of the heatsink-equipped variant and delivers a far better per TB value than the currently $70 1TB. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, this is a notable upgrade for your PC battlestation with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the 2TB capacity, something like the 1TB variant is a notable way to save some cash. Coming in at $70 right now, it delivers the same speed and specs, just with less storage space. Having said that, it might also be worth checking out the ongoing deal on the Samsung 990 PRO, which is even faster and includes the heatsink performance-enhancing ability at $85 right now. 

But one thing none of the drives above have is a Lightsaber. Seagate’s “one-of-a-kind” Star Wars special edition model that clocks in at 7,300MB/s with an included Lightsaber-style LED to shine through your PC case is now back down at its $135 all time low and you can get a closer look at that deal as part of this morning’s coverage

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s for top-level performance and radically short load times. .date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second.Specific uses: Gaming
  • A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
  • The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
  • Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ESR vegan leather MagSafe wallet with metal hardware an...
Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees rare discount to $285 ...
Save up to $150 on a refurb Ninja Woodfire grill and sm...
Time is running out to save up to $700 on e-bikes in th...
AUTO-VOX Wireless RV Backup Camera sees first discount ...
Pad & Quill Labor Day sale: Leather Apple Watch ba...
New silicone elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-styl...
Govee’s modular smart RGB wall lighting kit falls to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments