Samsung’s 7,450MB/s Gen 4 990 PRO heatsink SSD just fell to the new $85 low (Reg. $150)

Well, it has been a busy day thus far for internal console gaming SSDs, and now Amazon is offering the Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 under both our previous mention and the all-time low to deliver the best price we have tracked on Amazon yet. The 2TB variant is also selling for $170, or within $10 of the Amazon low. This one upgrades the speeds and specs from the popular 980 model at up to 7,450MB/s with Gen4 architecture and an M.2 form-factor. The integrated heatsink makes this a notable option for both PlayStation 5 consoles as well as your PC battlestation to help maintain performance stability during demanding tasks and gaming sessions. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The 990 PRO is one of the fastest models out there in the price range from the big storage brands. But if you can make do with a 7,300MB/s option, this ongoing $65 deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X is worth a look for something more affordable. It is also a Gen4 M.2 model with an integrated heatsink delivering compatibility on PS5 and PC, just at a slightly slower speed.

As we alluded to above, this morning also saw some new all-time lows hit the latest WD Xbox Series X|S expansion cards just before we spotted the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P officially licensed PS5 SSD hit a new Amazon low at $110. Both options are at the best prices we have tracked and you’ll find even more storage deals waiting right here.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

