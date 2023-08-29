Seagate’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ LED Lightsaber NVMe 7,300MB/s internal SSD returns to $135 low

Fight back against the Dark Side with this deal on the 1TB Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda Solid-State Drive via Amazon. Now back down to the lowest price we have tracked there, you can land the 1TB model with interchangeable faceplates for Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi at $134.99 shipped. Regularly $160 – they are currently selling for $165 at Newegg, this is the lowest price we can find and a match for our previous mention. This is the second notable discount since debuting for Star Wars Day this year as well. A notable option for folks with see-through PC cases, you’ll find a PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe M.2 drive here complete with Lightsaber-style lighting and a more than respectable 7,300MB/s. The customizable RGB LED lighting-equipped drive features a “one-of-a-kind design” that “lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment” as well. More details below.

If the novel Lightsaber action isn’t getting you excited, there’s cash to be saved with Samsung’s 7,450MB/s Gen 4 990 PRO heatsink SSD. You’ll find the 1TB model still sitting at the $85 Amazon all-time low, down from the regular $150 price tag, to deliver an arguably even more capable solution to your battlestation. Again there’s no lighting action here quite like the model above, but it is even faster and comes with an integrated heatsink as well. All of the details are right here.

On the portable side of things, this morning saw Samsung’s 500GB T7 portable SSD return to one of its best prices at $49 alongside other options starting from $35 shipped. And for even more storage, check out the ongoing deal on Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD. This is the latest model down at $100 shipped from the regular $185 price tag – all of the details you need are waiting right here and in our hands-on review.

Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda SSD features:

Features three officially licensed and iconic lightsaber designs—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A one-of-kind design lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Designed by EKWB, the custom-built heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

