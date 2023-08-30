1TB 1,050MB/s portable SSDs don’t get much better than this new $54 low on Crucial’s X8

Reg. $80+ $54
Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

We are now tracking one of the best deals we have seen on a 1TB portable solid-state drive in the 1,050MB/s range from a notable brand. Amazon is offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $53.99 shipped. Regularly $80 these days directly from Crucial where it is on sale for $60, this model originally launched at $165 and is now at the best price we can find. After dropping to $60 this summer at Amazon, it has now fallen again to a new all-time low there. For further comparison, this deal is just $5 above the price of the currently marked down 500GB Samsung T7 that runs at the same speed. The stealthy black design carries an anodized aluminum unibody core with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 support as well as both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. Up to 7.5-feet drop protection and safeguards against extreme temperature, shock, and vibration round out the feature list. More details below. 

As of right now, it’s tough to find a better bang for your buck than the $53 offer above. You can save some cash with these 500GB models starting from $35 at the moment, but as far as 1TB variants go, it doesn’t get much more inexpensive than the deal mentioned above. 

If you’re partial to the big name storage brands however, this Samsung T7 deal is worth a look, as well as the ongoing $100 deal on the newer T7 Shield, but to take the speeds up even faster than that, scope out this deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $75 – this is the second-best total we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model (hands-on review right here). 

Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

