Today’s best Android app deals: Rotaeno, Maglev Metro, Underworld Office, more

Today’s Android game and app deals have now been gathered for you below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we also spotted a notable price drop on Google’s Nest Cam Indoor to sit along this ongoing price drop on Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Rotaeno, Maglev Metro, Underworld Office, Murders on Budapest, A Story of A Company, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Blur Photo – Blur Background FREE (Reg. $3)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shuriken Jump FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rotaeno $2 (Reg. $3)
- Maglev Metro $2 (Reg. $5)
- Underworld Office $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Murders on Budapest $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game $2 (Reg. $450)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- A Story of A Company $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Math Connect PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- SkySafari 7 Pro $22 (Reg. $40)
- SkySafari 7 Plus $8 (Reg. $15)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Wild Case (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.50 (Reg. $2)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1 (Reg. $3)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Black Pie – Icon Pack $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
Rotaeno features:
Rotaeno is a heart-pounding, thumb-tapping, wrist-flicking rhythm game that fully utilizes your device’s gyroscope for an unprecedented musical experience. Rotate your device to hit notes as you soar through the stars. Drop into your headphones and immerse yourself in the kick beats and stellar synths of this astronautical adventure!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!