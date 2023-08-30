Today’s best Android app deals: Rotaeno, Maglev Metro, Underworld Office, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Rotaeno

Today’s Android game and app deals have now been gathered for you below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we also spotted a notable price drop on Google’s Nest Cam Indoor to sit along this ongoing price drop on Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Rotaeno, Maglev Metro, Underworld Office, Murders on Budapest, A Story of A Company, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Rotaeno features:

Rotaeno is a heart-pounding, thumb-tapping, wrist-flicking rhythm game that fully utilizes your device’s gyroscope for an unprecedented musical experience. Rotate your device to hit notes as you soar through the stars. Drop into your headphones and immerse yourself in the kick beats and stellar synths of this astronautical adventure!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WORX 20V Power Share Brushless Impact Driver sees 24% d...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with $30 Digit...
Sony splits its mirrorless camera lineup with upcoming ...
Add this 5,000mAh OtterBox power bank to your EDC for j...
ALLPOWERS’ new 21,600Wh power station sees first disc...
Score the first discount on Google’s official Pix...
LG Gram 17-inch ultra lightweight laptop offers 12.5 ho...
Second-best prices drop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearable...
Load more...
Show More Comments