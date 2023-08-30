Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Maglev Metro, Rotaeno, Underworld Office, more

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Our app deals are also joined by price drops on Beats Studio Buds+ and this offer on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting from $920 Prime shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Maglev Metro, Rotaeno, Underworld Office, 7Days : Backer, iWriter Pro, Wingspan: The Board Game, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Poker Pop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Man at Arms TD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Repost:AI, Video, Story, Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Disk Space Analyzer Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Letter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlinkGolf – Scorecard: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money – Track easily: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2023: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Bunny!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop the Box 3D: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

Maglev Metro features:

In Maglev Metro, utilize state-of-the-art magnetic levitation technology to build a metropolitan rail system, transporting workers and robots beneath the city. Replace aging Manhattan and Berlin subway systems with newer, faster, quieter technology. Enhance your rail system’s abilities so that your passengers arrive at their destinations first.

