Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Maglev Metro, Rotaeno, Underworld Office, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
diagram

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Our app deals are also joined by price drops on Beats Studio Buds+ and this offer on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting from $920 Prime shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Maglev Metro, Rotaeno, Underworld Office, 7Days : Backer, iWriter Pro, Wingspan: The Board Game, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Poker Pop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Man at Arms TD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Repost:AI, Video, Story, Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Disk Space Analyzer Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $39, PSN Double Discounts from $1.50, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Letter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlinkGolf – Scorecard: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money – Track easily: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2023: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Bunny!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop the Box 3D: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

Maglev Metro features:

In Maglev Metro, utilize state-of-the-art magnetic levitation technology to build a metropolitan rail system, transporting workers and robots beneath the city. Replace aging Manhattan and Berlin subway systems with newer, faster, quieter technology. Enhance your rail system’s abilities so that your passengers arrive at their destinations first.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WORX 40V Hydroshot portable pressure washer sees lowest...
Anker’s just-released Prime 6-in-1 GaN charging s...
Sunglass Hut Labor Day Sale takes 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakl...
Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $39...
Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2,...
Beats Studio Buds+ fall to $130 with transparent design...
WD_BLACK’s Xbox edition 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD hi...
Save up to $2,800 on LG’s 83-inch OLED 120Hz smar...
Load more...
Show More Comments