Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $39, PSN Double Discounts from $1.50, more

While we all eagerly await tomorrow’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation (the game is already available for pre-order ahead of October’s launch), Amazon is now offering Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch for $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 35% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low at $1 under the Prime Day price we tracked back in July. Octopath Traveler II delivers that nostalgic RPG experience from yesteryear into a modern release with classic-style graphics and an interesting format. Players take on the role of one of eight travelers, “each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.” Exploring the retro pixel art and 3DCG-infused lands of Solistia, players will “sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the now live PSN Double Discount sale, more Switch titles, and the latest discounts on Xbox games. 

