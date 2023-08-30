Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $39, PSN Double Discounts from $1.50, more

While we all eagerly await tomorrow’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation (the game is already available for pre-order ahead of October’s launch), Amazon is now offering Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch for $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 35% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low at $1 under the Prime Day price we tracked back in July. Octopath Traveler II delivers that nostalgic RPG experience from yesteryear into a modern release with classic-style graphics and an interesting format. Players take on the role of one of eight travelers, “each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.” Exploring the retro pixel art and 3DCG-infused lands of Solistia, players will “sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the now live PSN Double Discount sale, more Switch titles, and the latest discounts on Xbox games.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $15 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyrie Elysium PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $53 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!