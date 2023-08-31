Anova’s 2023 touchscreen Precision sous-vide cooker 3.0 drops to $149 shipped today ($50 off)

Joining an ongoing deal on its latest Nano model, Amazon is now offering the 2023 sous-vide Anova Precision Cooker 3.0 at $149 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. Outside of a brief one-time drop to $133, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked since its launch in spring 2023. This one delivers some additional power over the Nano model while delivering the same series 3 upgrades over previous models including a dual-band Wi-Fi for improved connectivity as well as the two-line touch screen display that “allows you to quickly view time and temperature.” This 1,100-watt model also links up with your mobile device to provide recipes and the ability to monitor cooking jobs remotely while the onboard adjustable clamp “makes it an ideal fit on nearly any pot that is deep enough to meet the minimum water depth requirements.” Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a casual sous-vide cooker, the aforementioned deal on the 2023 Anova Nano model should do the trick now that it’s down at $115, or $34 under the price of the model featured above. And be sure to you have a water bath container at the ready – something like this Rubbermaid option starting at under $15 Prime shipped is a notable low-cost option.

There’s no shortage of kitchen and cooking deals today in our home goods hub. Some notable examples include the deep deals we are tracking on this refurbished Ninja gear at up to $180 off as well as the particularly notable offer knocking 50% off the Breville’s juicer and blender combo at $150 shipped. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Anova Precision Cooker 3.0 features:

Pros have been doing it for years, and now you can too. Sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) is a cooking technique that utilizes highly precise temperature control in a circulating bath of water to deliver consistent, edge-to-edge perfect results, with virtually no risk of overcooking your food.

Our best-seller, only better. The first Anova Precision Cooker launched in 2014 and started a home-cooking revolution — bringing sous vide to the masses and making Anova a household name in the process. This third generation of our flagship sous vide circulator adds key improvements, making perfect results easier to achieve than ever before. What’s different: 1) We upgraded to use dual band WiFi for improved connectivity. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

