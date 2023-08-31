Save as much as $180 on refurb Ninja cookers, air fryers, and coffee makers from $66 today

Joining a series of new condition Amazon price drops, today Woot has launched a notable Ninja kitchenware sale loaded with cookers, air fryers, coffee makers, and more. While you will find new condition solid price drops here, some of which bringing select models back down to the all-time lows, today’s 24-hour Woot event will drop the usually pricey previous-generation models well below the original MSRP listings with as much as $182 in savings attached. They all ship with 90-day Woot warranties and you can scope out the best deals down below the fold starting from $66 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise).  

Ninja refurb kitchenware deals:

New condition Ninja deals:

Then go swing by our home goods hub for additional cooking, grilling, and kitchen deals. Some highlights include Chefman’s cordless immersion blender and the latest Anova Nano sous-vide machine that is now seeing one of only a couple price drops since launching earlier this year. 

Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from cup to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6–12 oz. Dual Coffee Maker: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, Carafe, Carafe, Carafe, or Full carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz).

