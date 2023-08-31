Massive price drop knocks 50% off Breville’s juicer and blender combo at $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering a seriously deep price drop on the Breville 3X Bluicer Blender and Juicer combo at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much via Best Buy, this is a sizable 50% or $150 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also brings this model back down to the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a couple times in extremely limited sales that only lasted a couple hours. Jump on this now if you’re interested. As the name suggests, you’re looking at a 2-in-1 kitchen appliance that will have all of your blending and juicing needs covered. it features a 3.5-inch chute and Breville’s Cold Spin tech with four 1-touch programs, five speed settings, and a 50-ounce jug to capture fresh juices, smoothies, cocktail blends, and more in a single unit. It ships with a juicing jug, pulp jug, and cleaning brush. Head below for more details.

If the higher-end combo model above, despite the massive price drop, isn’t doing it for you are you would just prefer something more casual and affordable, check out the Magic Bullet mini juicer instead. We came away impressed after going hands-on with this one – it was able to juice just about anything I threw at it a few times a day for over a week – and you can score one on Amazon for $50 shipped.

On the cooker and coffee maker side of things, this morning saw a host of sizable price drops go live on a series of refurbished Ninja gear starting from $66 Prime shipped. Those offers also join the return of the all-time low on its latest 2023 model Pods and Grounds coffee maker down at $100 shipped. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from this model in our recent deal coverage and dive in to even more deals over in our home goods hub.

Breville 3X Bluicer Blender and Juicer combo features:

The Breville 3X Bluicer is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 4 one touch programs and 5 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more

The 3X Bluicer’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients and create more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun

The Smoothie program optimizes time and speed for smoother dairy smoothies; Turn ice into snow with Pulse/Ice Crush or easily create fresh cocktails with the Frozen Cocktail one touch program; Auto Clean function for easy clean

