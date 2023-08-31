Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Wreckfest, DobbyxEscape, LumaFusion, more

Your Thursday collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered after the jump. But before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on the Beats Studio Pro headphones as well as AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 models that are now starting at $310 shipped. As far as the apps go, highlight deals include titles like DobbyxEscape, Townsmen Premium, Kick Ass Commandos, Uciana, Wreckfest, LumaFusion, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My City : Pajama Party: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Uciana: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: Awakened: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: Enchanted: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Poker Pop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Man at Arms TD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Repost:AI, Video, Story, Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wingspan: The Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Disk Space Analyzer Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Wreckfest features:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

