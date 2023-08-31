Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Crash Bandicoot 4 About Time $14, more

Now under an hour away from today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation, Woot is offering Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently going for $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. It is $5 under the Amazon Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked. Deals on this one haven’t come around all that often since its release in late 2022, as we have just started to see it drop below $50 a few times in the last couple months. It is a remake of the original with enhancements across the board and now’s your chance to add it to your Switch library at 33% off. This remake features a 1- to 4-player collaborative adventure loaded with the titular hero’s copy abilities alongside a series of mini games including Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals. 

