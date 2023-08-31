Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Crash Bandicoot 4 About Time $14, more

Now under an hour away from today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation, Woot is offering Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently going for $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. It is $5 under the Amazon Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked. Deals on this one haven’t come around all that often since its release in late 2022, as we have just started to see it drop below $50 a few times in the last couple months. It is a remake of the original with enhancements across the board and now’s your chance to add it to your Switch library at 33% off. This remake features a 1- to 4-player collaborative adventure loaded with the titular hero’s copy abilities alongside a series of mini games including Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Get ready for 15 minutes of gameplay for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!