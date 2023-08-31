Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Crash Bandicoot 4 About Time $14, more

Now under an hour away from today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation, Woot is offering Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe on Nintendo Switch at $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently going for $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. It is $5 under the Amazon Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked. Deals on this one haven’t come around all that often since its release in late 2022, as we have just started to see it drop below $50 a few times in the last couple months. It is a remake of the original with enhancements across the board and now’s your chance to add it to your Switch library at 33% off. This remake features a 1- to 4-player collaborative adventure loaded with the titular hero’s copy abilities alongside a series of mini games including Samurai Kirby, Magolor’s Tome Trackers, and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Get ready for 15 minutes of gameplay for Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $15 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyrie Elysium PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $53 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
