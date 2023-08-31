KeySmart’s iPro key organizer with Apple Find My returns to Prime Day pricing at $40 shipped

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront has brought back one of the best prices ever on its Apple Find My key organizer. You can now score the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My model down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80 as of late on Amazon and now carrying a $50 regular price tag directly from KeySmart, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the Prime Day all-time low we tracked last month, coming in at $10 under the featured deal prices before that. While you will find more affordable models in the lineup, like this $36 AirTag option, today’s featured variant works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” It even has the ability to automatically send notifications if you have accidentally left your keys behind. Joining 30-days of operation before you need to recharge the built-in lithium battery, you’ll score the usual KeySmart action, neatly stowing up to 14 keys alongside the included LED flashlight as well as delivering a place to attach your key fobs and an integrated bottle opener. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if the high-tech Apple Find My edition isn’t exciting you, there are more affordable models in the lineup. The standard KeySmart Flex provides a similar form-factor and organization features without any of the tech or the rugged build down at under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. And for something even more minimalist, check out the KeySmart Mini.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

