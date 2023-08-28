Aer readies you for fall with new sustainable ballistic MacBook Tote bag and Dopp Kit

The new Aer MacBook Tote bag and companion Dopp Kit were unveiled today. After coming away impressed from our hands-on time with the brand’s Day Sling 3 – this one landed in our collection of the best EDC sling/belt bag picks – and Travel Pack 3, the latest from Aer caught our eye. The new MacBook Tote and Dopp Kit land as the latest additions to the Aer City Collection for Fall/Winter 2023 and are now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look at both.

New Aer MacBook Tote bag and Dopp Kit debut today

Much like the other carriers we have tested from the brand, the latest offerings once again leverage sustainable bluesign-approved materials – specifically Cordura ballistic nylon – and come with lifetime warranties.

First up, we have the new MacBook Tote bag, officially known as the City Tote. Aer describes the bag’s design as delivering a “classic yet sleek silhouette” that provides “intentional organization, and quick-access pockets that keep gear within reach.” It is, more specifically, made of 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon with YKK zippers and a “soft” woven lining. Side water bottle pockets, exterior loops for attaching accessories, and interior zippered/stash pockets are also in place here alongside a padded laptop compartment for machines up to 16 inches in size.

Here are the features of the new Aer MacBook Tote at a glance:

1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exterior (bluesign-approved)

YKK zippers

Soft woven lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)

Spacious main compartment for your everyday essentials

Padded and suspended laptop pocket with soft lining (fits up to 16” laptop)

Slip pocket for documents or tablet

Interior zippered pocket and stash pockets for organization

Side water bottle pockets

Exterior loops for attaching gear or accessories

Quick-access back pocket for small items

Luggage handle pass-through

The new Aer City Tote is now available for purchase in Black or Heather Grey at $129 shipped.

Next up, Aer is also introducing the Dopp Kit 3 – the brand’s “best-selling” toiletries bag refreshed with “a clever standing design, multiple storage pockets, and water-resistant materials that are easy to clean.” It’s also crafted from bluesign-approved 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon and YKK zippers with a structured yet flexible design that, presumably, won’t flop around when you’re trying to get ready in the hotel room and yet remains highly packable. A quick-access front pocket is joined by a set of interior organization compartments as well as loops that “securely hold everything from a razor to lipstick.”

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect:

1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exterior (bluesign approved)

YKK zippers

Water-resistant antimicrobial interior liner for easy wipe down (bluesign approved)

Spacious storage for all your toiletries

Structured yet flexible standing design

Interior pockets for smart organization

Loops for your toothbrush and razor

Quick-access front pocket for small items

Back carry handle for grabbing or hanging

Much like the new MacBook Tote, the Aer Dopp Kit 3 is now available for purchase starting from $49 in Black, Heather Gray, Olive, and X-Pac Black – the X-Pac model features a special VX-42 sailcloth exterior by Dimension-Polyant and a highly visible orange interior you won’t find on the other colorways.

