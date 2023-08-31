TP-Link’s new Matter-equipped HomeKit smart light switches see first deals from $22, more

At the beginning of the month a pair of new Kasa Matter-equipped multi-smart home platform light switches from TP-Link surfaced on Amazon and now we are seeing the first discounts. Amazon has the Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch down at $25.99 as well as the non-dimmer model down at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $28 respectively, today’s deals are the first notable price drops and, subsequently new Amazon all-time lows. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, you’re looking at the latest Kasa smart switches designed to bring intelligent control over your built-in lighting, now equipped with Matter support – this provides cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings as well as offline control. You’ll find the usual smart switch features as well, like scheduling and timer options alongside voice command action via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa smart home deals. 

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Adjusting the light dimming range from 1% to 100% will be a breeze for you, whether you choose to do so by moving your finger up and down, through the app, or via voice commands. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

