Eve’s energy strip gives you HomeKit support at second lowest discount for $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Eve Energy Strip for $74.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page 25% off coupon. Down from $100, this is the second lowest price we have seen, coming in $5 under our previous mention back in July. This energy strip lets you independently control three spaced out power outlets via Siri, your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or through the onboarding buttons. You can easily set up schedules to sync your connected appliances to your daily routines, or control them while out of your home. You can also track your total power consumption and even learn projected costs as well. It can immediately pair with your Wi-Fi for out of the box HomeKit support, and protects your devices with surge protection, overcurrent protection, and overvoltage protection. You can learn more about this device below.

You can also upgrade your home further with the Eve Energy Smart Plug two pack for $70. Like the model above, these HomeKit-enabled smart plugs give you wireless control of your appliances through Siri, the app, or a built-in button. They join your Thread network automatically, and even act as a router node to enhance the stability and reach of your smart home. And like the model above, these plugs can also track your power consumption and give you projected costs based on your electricity rates.

If you’re at all curious to read more about the Eve Energy Strip, you can read our original announcement coverage from when it first released here. You can also head over to our Smart Home hub for more deals and coverage on devices designed to bring your home deeper into the 21st century.

Eve Energy Strip Features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

