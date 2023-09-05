Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Worms Mobilize, Legend of Keepers, Get Together, more

This morning’s fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals joins a host of titles still on sale from yesterday’s Labor Day collection, and everything is waiting below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s refreshed M2 Max Mac Studio and the rest of the hangover Labor Day Apple hardware on sale right here. As for today’s apps, highlights include Worms W.M.D: Mobilize, Legend of Keepers, Get Together: A Coop Adventure, Mirror Journal, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: T-Mojix Stickers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mirror Journal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chuckie Egg 2017: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Not Dragon, Dragon: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Your Stylist: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Get Together: A Coop Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Beagle Bruno Stickers: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Xbox Game Studios Sale up to 75% off, The Messenger $5, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer $3 (Reg. $5)

Worms W.M.D Mobilize features:

The worms are back in their most destructive game yet. With a gorgeous, hand-drawn 2D look, brand new weapons, vehicles and buildings plus the return of some much-loved classic weapons and gameplay, Worms W.M.D: Mobilize is the best worms experience ever.

