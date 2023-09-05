Today’s best game deals: Xbox Game Studios Sale up to 75% off, The Messenger $5, more

While Nintendo just unveiled this year holiday Switch bundles, it’s all about the new Xbox Game Studios Sale this morning. The new digital sale event is offering up to 75% off a range of Xbox Studios titles, from Halo and Sea of Thieves to Flight Simulator, and much more. This event joins ongoing RPG and bundle digital sales for Xbox gamers, offering up loads of opportunity to fill up your back catalogue with some solid discounts. Halo Infinite, Grounded, loads of older 360 titles for Series X|S, and much more are included here. There are 95 titles in total and you can browse through all of them right here. Then dive into the ongoing Amazon buy one get one FREE game sale before you head below for more.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off
- LEGOm, Castlevania, Mario, Spyro, LEGO 2K Drive, Mega Man, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $11 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $16 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!