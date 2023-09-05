Today’s best game deals: Xbox Game Studios Sale up to 75% off, The Messenger $5, more

Justin Kahn -
95+ titles 75% off
Xbox Game Studios Sale

While Nintendo just unveiled this year holiday Switch bundles, it’s all about the new Xbox Game Studios Sale this morning. The new digital sale event is offering up to 75% off a range of Xbox Studios titles, from Halo and Sea of Thieves to Flight Simulator, and much more. This event joins ongoing RPG and bundle digital sales for Xbox gamers, offering up loads of opportunity to fill up your back catalogue with some solid discounts. Halo Infinite, Grounded, loads of older 360 titles for Series X|S, and much more are included here. There are 95 titles in total and you can browse through all of them right here. Then dive into the ongoing Amazon buy one get one FREE game sale before you head below for more.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

